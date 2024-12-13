News
Hardik Pandya Stops Security from Punishing Fans Who Invaded the Pitch to Meet Him During SMAT 2024 Semi-Final [WATCH]
WATCH
December 13, 2024 - 6:39 pm

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His gesture of understanding and compassion earned him a loud cheer from the crowd, who appreciated his empathy toward the supporters.

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder for Team India, stopped security from punishing fans who invaded the pitch to meet him during the SMAT 2024 semi-final. Representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hardik was playing in the first semi-final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Baroda faced Mumbai.

The atmosphere was a good one for a domestic match, with a large crowd eager to see Hardik in action. However, the match was briefly interrupted when three fans managed to breach security and ran onto the field to meet him.

Also Read: ‘Had No Idea Whether’: India Pacer Left Stunned After Getting Picked by RCB in IPL 2025 Auction

Hardik Stops Security from Punishing Fans

As security quickly moved in to escort the fans off the pitch, it appeared they would face strict consequences for their actions. However, Hardik, known for his calm and composed demeanor, walked up to the boundary line. He signaled to the security staff, asking them to let the fans go without any severe punishment.

His gesture of understanding and compassion earned him a loud cheer from the crowd, who appreciated his empathy toward the supporters.

Also Read: 5 Young Uncapped IPL 2025 Players Who Had a Sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Baroda Falls Short Against Mumbai in Semi-Final

Despite his efforts off the field, Hardik’s performance with the bat didn’t live up to expectations. He was dismissed for just 5 runs in Baroda’s innings. The team, captained by his elder brother Krunal, could only manage a total of 158/7. There were useful contributions from Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, and Atit Sheth.

Mumbai chased down the target comfortably, winning by six wickets with 16 balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane played a match-winning knock, top-scoring with 98 runs, and guided Mumbai to victory, sending Baroda out of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya
SMAT 2024
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

