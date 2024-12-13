Hardik Pandya Stops Security from Punishing Fans Who Invaded the Pitch to Meet Him During SMAT 2024 Semi-Final [WATCH]

His gesture of understanding and compassion earned him a loud cheer from the crowd, who appreciated his empathy toward the supporters.

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder for Team India, stopped security from punishing fans who invaded the pitch to meet him during the SMAT 2024 semi-final. Representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hardik was playing in the first semi-final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Baroda faced Mumbai.

The atmosphere was a good one for a domestic match, with a large crowd eager to see Hardik in action. However, the match was briefly interrupted when three fans managed to breach security and ran onto the field to meet him.

Hardik Stops Security from Punishing Fans

As security quickly moved in to escort the fans off the pitch, it appeared they would face strict consequences for their actions. However, Hardik, known for his calm and composed demeanor, walked up to the boundary line. He signaled to the security staff, asking them to let the fans go without any severe punishment.

His gesture of understanding and compassion earned him a loud cheer from the crowd, who appreciated his empathy toward the supporters.

Hardik Pandya tells security guys not to use force on three guys who came to meet him. Got a huge roar from the crowd👏🏻



A beautiful gesture from Hardik Pandya❤️ pic.twitter.com/JxtDaT523q — Rohan Gangta (@rohan_gangta) December 13, 2024

Baroda Falls Short Against Mumbai in Semi-Final

Despite his efforts off the field, Hardik’s performance with the bat didn’t live up to expectations. He was dismissed for just 5 runs in Baroda’s innings. The team, captained by his elder brother Krunal, could only manage a total of 158/7. There were useful contributions from Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya, Shivalik Sharma, and Atit Sheth.

Mumbai chased down the target comfortably, winning by six wickets with 16 balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane played a match-winning knock, top-scoring with 98 runs, and guided Mumbai to victory, sending Baroda out of the tournament.

