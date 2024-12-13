5 Young Uncapped IPL 2025 Players Who Had a Sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Both batters and bowlers have been making waves in the SMAT, showcasing their potential to shine on the IPL stage.

The IPL 2025 auction not only spotlighted several uncapped talents but also reaffirmed the value of emerging players retained ahead of the event.

With some of these players gearing up for their IPL debuts, their standout performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 have further elevated expectations.

Both batters and bowlers have been making waves in the SMAT, showcasing their potential to shine on the IPL stage. Their ability to deliver under pressure in domestic cricket has set the stage for what could be breakthrough performances in IPL 2025.

Here’s a look at five young players who have had sensational SMAT campaigns and are poised to leave their mark in the upcoming IPL season. The age of these players is 25 or under.

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel, 22, was retained by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore before the IPL 2025 auction, owing to his potential and strong showing in IPL 2024. His form has continued to impress in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. He has scored 335 runs in 9 matches for Bengal, with a highest score of 81. With an average of 41.87 and a strike rate of 158.76, including 3 fifties, Porel has proven his consistency with the bat.

Given these standout performances, Delhi Capitals will be hopeful that Porel can bring the same form to IPL 2025. His ability to perform consistently in domestic cricket makes him a player to watch in the upcoming season.

Raj Angad Bawa

Raj Angad Bawa, aged 22, had a stint with PBKS in 2022. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Chandigarh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, he has delivered strong performances with both bat and ball. Bawa accumulated 171 runs, including one half-century. He also claimed 12 wickets, demonstrating his all-round capabilities.

His impressive domestic form makes Raj a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025. With his dual contribution, he could prove to be a dependable backup all-rounder for the team.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya, a 23-year-old batter, was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He has been in outstanding form during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Representing Delhi, he has scored 296 runs in 8 matches. His highest score is 102. Priyansh boasts an impressive average of 42.28 and a strike rate of 181.59. This includes 1 century and 1 fifty.

With Punjab Kings’ preference for giving uncapped players a chance, Priyansh could well feature in the playing XI during IPL 2025. His outstanding performances in SMAT 2024 have certainly increased expectations. He is poised to be an exciting prospect for the team in the upcoming season.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav, 23, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He has been in solid form during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. For Delhi he has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.24.

Given the workload management of key fast bowlers like Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav, Prince could serve as a valuable backup in IPL 2025. His performances in SMAT 2024 have raised expectations. He may get an opportunity to contribute to LSG’s pace attack in the upcoming season.

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Yuvraj Chaudhary, aged 23, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has been in exceptional form for Uttarakhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. In 5 matches, he has scored 234 runs. His highest score is 123. Yuvraj boasts an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34. He has scored 1 century and 1 fifty.

With his strong performances and the current composition of LSG’s squad for IPL 2025, Yuvraj is well-placed to earn a spot in the playing XI. He could make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

