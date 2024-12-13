News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ajinkya Rahane hit a huge maximum off Atit Sheth on the third delivery of the 15th over during the semifinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda.
WATCH
December 13, 2024 - 3:15 pm

Ajinkya Rahane Hits a Magnificent Six As the Ball Disappears Into the Stands in the Semifinal Clash Against Baroda

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He had played several phenomenal shots throughout the match, but this shot was something else and easily the longest of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane hit a huge maximum off Atit Sheth on the third delivery of the 15th over during the semifinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda.

Ajinkya Rahane hit a huge maximum off Atit Sheth on the third delivery of the 15th over during the semifinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda. He hit from the middle of the willow, and the ball sailed a long way back into the boundary.

Atit Sheth bowled a length delivery, angling into the batter, and Rahane was ready to work it with the angle. He stood there and whipped it over the deep midwicket region for a huge maximum, and the sound of the bat was so crisp that it was certain to fly over the boundary.

The ball was lost after reaching the stands, and the batter definitely enjoyed it. The ball was there to hit, but it still needed the batter to provide the right treatment, and he nailed it.

Also Read: ‘Had Success Only Against Tailenders’: Shubman Gill Gives a Cheeky Reply to Pat Cummins’ Bouncer Threat

It was his second six of the over as Rahane kept motoring along in this crucial fixture. He had played several phenomenal shots throughout the match, but this shot was something else and easily the longest of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane scores 98 as Mumbai storm in the final

After winning the toss, Mumbai opted to field first and did a brilliant job as a bowling unit. They restricted Baroda to 158/7 on a nice batting deck, with the bowlers putting out a collective bowling display.

Suryansh Shedge snared two wickets, while the other five bowlers dismissed a batter each for Mumbai. Later in the chase, Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw in just the third over of the innings when the score was only 30.

However, Ajinkya Rahane kept playing his shots, and Shreyas Iyer ideally supported him at No.3, with the duo stretching a vital 88-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Iyer departed, but Rahane was unstoppable and scored 98 runs before losing his wicket against the run of play.

However, he had done his job as Mumbai chased the total in 17.2 overs with six wickets to spare. This win ensured a berth in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, with Baroda crashing out of the competition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Mumbai vs Baroda
Shreyas Iyer
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Related posts

Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj were involved in another short conversation on the third day of the Adelaide Test when Siraj came to bat.

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Involved in Further Onfield Drama After Indian Pacer Tells ‘Head Lied’ in the Press Conference [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj later clarified Head was lying in the press conference and never said, “Well bowled”.
WATCH
08/12/2024
Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.
WATCH
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy