Ajinkya Rahane Hits a Magnificent Six As the Ball Disappears Into the Stands in the Semifinal Clash Against Baroda

Ajinkya Rahane hit a huge maximum off Atit Sheth on the third delivery of the 15th over during the semifinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Baroda. He hit from the middle of the willow, and the ball sailed a long way back into the boundary.

Atit Sheth bowled a length delivery, angling into the batter, and Rahane was ready to work it with the angle. He stood there and whipped it over the deep midwicket region for a huge maximum, and the sound of the bat was so crisp that it was certain to fly over the boundary.

The ball was lost after reaching the stands, and the batter definitely enjoyed it. The ball was there to hit, but it still needed the batter to provide the right treatment, and he nailed it.

It was his second six of the over as Rahane kept motoring along in this crucial fixture. He had played several phenomenal shots throughout the match, but this shot was something else and easily the longest of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane scores 98 as Mumbai storm in the final

After winning the toss, Mumbai opted to field first and did a brilliant job as a bowling unit. They restricted Baroda to 158/7 on a nice batting deck, with the bowlers putting out a collective bowling display.

Suryansh Shedge snared two wickets, while the other five bowlers dismissed a batter each for Mumbai. Later in the chase, Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw in just the third over of the innings when the score was only 30.

However, Ajinkya Rahane kept playing his shots, and Shreyas Iyer ideally supported him at No.3, with the duo stretching a vital 88-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Iyer departed, but Rahane was unstoppable and scored 98 runs before losing his wicket against the run of play.

However, he had done his job as Mumbai chased the total in 17.2 overs with six wickets to spare. This win ensured a berth in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, with Baroda crashing out of the competition.

