Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]
WATCH
December 7, 2024 - 2:32 pm

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

In a dramatic moment during the Adelaide Test, Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning yorker to dismiss Travis Head. The Australian batter, who has been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.

His quickfire knock has put Australia in a commanding position, hammering the Indian bowling attack throughout his stay at the crease.

Also Read: Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

Siraj’s Yorker Dismisses Head Amid On-Field Heated Exchange

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 82nd over when Siraj unleashed a perfectly placed yorker that crashed into the base of the middle stump. Head, stepping onto the front foot and clearing his front leg to attempt a whip across the line, misjudged the delivery and completely missed the ball.

Before leaving the field, Travis Head found himself in a heated exchange with Mohammed Siraj, adding drama to an already intense moment. The verbal confrontation highlighted the fiery emotions on the field, as both players let their competitive spirits flare.

As Head eventually walked off, he raised his helmet and bat to acknowledge the standing ovation from the crowd.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj’s Hilarious Celebrappeal Goes in Vain As the Umpire Remains Unmoved Amidst Chaotic Appeal [WATCH]

Head’s Masterful 140 Powers Australia Ahead

Australia headed into the dinner break with a commanding lead of 152 runs, at 332/8. The session began with Mitchell Marsh showing sportsmanship, walking off after being dismissed by R Ashwin. Although there was no clear edge and the bat brushed his pad, Marsh made the decision to leave the field voluntarily.

Travis Head then took charge, playing a brilliant knock of 140 off 141 balls. His innings, which included 17 fours and 4 sixes, took apart the Indian bowling attack and delighted the Adelaide crowd.

Head’s knock came to an end when Mohammed Siraj bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss him, but the fiery send-off from Siraj led to a reprimand from the umpires. Following that, Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Pat Cummins, and with that, the session ended.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS v IND
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj
Travis Head

