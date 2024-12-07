Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.

India and Australia are currently locking horns in the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide. After getting bundled out for 180 in the first innings, India needed their bowlers to deliver.

Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money as he got two breakthroughs early on Day 2 and Nitish Kumar Reddy also got one scalp to reduce the Aussies to 168 for 4. The hosts needed a partnership in the middle while India looked to capitalise on the momentum.

It was then, that a controversial umpiring decision forced star India batter Virat Kohli to remind the umpires about an incident from the series opener in Perth.

On the third ball of the 58th over, Marsh tried to attack Ashwin by coming down the ground but got trapped lbw. With the on field umpires turning down the appeal, India skipper Rohit Sharma opted for a DRS.

Virat Kohli reminds umpires about KL Rahul’s Perth dismissal

The replays, however, weren’t conclusive enough for the third umpire to figure out if the ball hit the bat first or the pad. Although there was a small spike visible on the snicko, third umpire Richard Kettleborough ignored going for ball tracking and adjudged Marsh not out as a benefit of doubt to the batter.

Check the video of the incident below.

Bat or pad first? Hard to say – sticking with the umpire's call #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UqsoPvEruJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2024

Notably, Marsh was batting on 0 and got an early reprieve.

The decision irked Virat Kohli who reminded on-field umpire Richard Illingworth about KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first innings of the Perth Test. Rahul’s bat hit the pad and when the ball passed his bat leading to a spike on the snicko. The third umpire reversed the decision despite the lack of angles to determine if Rahul was out.

“KL’s was the same in Perth, two spikes bat and pad,” Kohli told the umpire.

Watch Kohli’s reaction to the decision below.

"KL's was the same in Perth, two spikes" 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a0FZB0Vk3I — POTT⁷⁶⁵ (@KlolZone) December 7, 2024

Eventually, it was Ashwin only who got his man, removing Marsh cheaply for 9 on the 64th over.

