Brad Hogg surprised that this Mumbai Indians youngster didn't get an opportunity in IND vs ENG Test series

The Indian team secured an emphatic win in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test to level the series at 1-1. Despite missing key players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to injuries and star batter Virat Kohli due to the birth of his second child, India put up a stellar display to script a fightback in Vizag.

Notably, in the absence of the key players, the selectors decided to call-up promising names such as Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar. Patidar was handed his maiden Test cap prior to the Vizag Test.

However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg opined he was 'surprised' to see a promising youngster missing from the ranks.

Hogg, who has previously been associated with the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise stated that the MI batting senastion could have got an opportunity to make his Test debut for India in the ongoing series against England.

Bradd Hogg labels the MI youngster as the 'future leader' of India

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg earmarked MI star Tilak Varma as a potential future captain for India.

He said, "I spent some time with Tilak Varma before the IPL last year with the Mumbai Indians second team. I think he is a fantastic player and has a great head on his shoulders. I am surprised that he didn't get an opportunity in this Test series. He may not have the runs under his belt but I think he could be a leader for Indian cricket down the track."

Tilak Varma has played 14 first-class games in his career, scoring 850 runs at an average of 47.22. He has also played four ODIs and 16 T20Is for India so far.

