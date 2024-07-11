Brian Lara identifies two India stars who can break his iconic records

The former Windies player has held two batting records in the red-ball format that haven't been broken over two decades now.

Former West Indies star and cricket legend Brian Lara has made a prediction identifying two Indian batters who are capable of breaking his record in Test cricket and red-ball cricket.

The former Windies player has held two batting records in the red-ball format that haven't been broken over two decades now.

Lara holds the record for the highest-ever score in a Test innings, when he registered an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

Lara also holds the record for an unbeaten 501 during a first-class fixture in 1994, making it the highest individual tally in the format.

The left-hander reckons that while his records have survived a couple of decades, the modern era of cricket with its aggressive style of play puts it at risk and there are two Indian batters who can challenge them.

Brian Lara namedrops two India stars who can break his records

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Lara opened up saying,

"I was always sort of puzzled that Sir Garfield Sobers' record wasn't broken in the 1970s and 80s, when you had the aggression of Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards. There were players in my time who challenged, or at least went past the 300 mark - Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sanath Jayasuriya."

Lara however feels that the current era has many such players capable of doing it. From the Indian team, Lara highlighted two extremely talented youngsters he deems as likely candidates to challenge his records.

Lara added, "They were pretty much aggressive players. How many aggressive players do you have playing today?

"Especially in the England team. Zak Crawley and Harry Brook. Maybe in the Indian team? Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. If they find the right situation, the records could be broken - both of them."

