Cameron Green overwhelmed by huge IPL pay: 'I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that'

Cameron Green, who was the second most expensive player at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last week, reflected on a huge IPL payday.

“It doesn't change who I am”

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green feels that he didn’t do much to earn a huge INR 17.5 crores deal at the IPL 2023 mini-auctions last week, and believes it won’t change him as a person.

Green, who had played 17 Tests, 13 ODIs and eight T20s since his debut in 2020 until the auction, prompted fierce bidding war from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals initially, with Mumbai Indians stepping in later to join DC and bag the all-rounder for a whopping amount.

“Cameron Green gives us lifetime value,” MI owner Akash Ambani would state later.

Green however, had a different take as he looked back at the event.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," hesaid. "I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much."

Green added that his teammates helped him get his focus back to the present, the ongoing home Test series against South Africa, and he responded with a maiden Test five-for on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Definitely the players can bring you back down pretty quickly," Green said. "It's a good group that we've got at the moment. Everyone gets around you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think everyone was focused on Boxing Day. It's a fixture that you point out at the start of the year, and you look forward to so now that takes your focus 100%."

"I try and brush it all aside to be fair, I'm not trying to read too much into it. Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) has been onto me. He basically came up to me and said, 'I want to just let you know that it's all very light humour and just because I love you and I'm just so happy for you.' The boys were really good."