'Can he replicate it on Chinnaswamy pitches?' - Gavaskar questions RCB for acquisition of this expensive player

RCB's has a new looking bowling line-up this time around with several key bowlers released from the squad.

The legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels that RCB bowling has become weaker after the release of several important bowlers from the team. Royal Challengers Bangalore released some high-quality bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel at the IPL 2024 auction which raised the eyebrows of many. They also signed Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and Yash Dayal in the process.

During a chat with Star Sports, Gavaskar didn’t seem too convinced about Joseph’s ability on flat Chinnaswamy tracks. "Yes, you might have got a Lockie Ferguson in the team and you have got an Alzarri Joseph, who has probably got the best figures in the IPL when he played for the Mumbai Indians, he has six wickets for 12 runs or something like that, but can he replicate it on the Chinnaswamy pitches? That is going to be the issue," Gavaskar said.

‘The bowling has become weaker’ - Gavaskar on RCB’s bowling current bowling line-up

The former India captain was also questioned about RCB’s current squad to which he replied, "I think the bowling has become weaker, no question about it. We knew that Josh Hazlewood was not going to be available for the full season. So, him not being selected is understandable."

"However, to let go of Harshal Patel, to let go of Hasaranga, both of whom can bowl at the start as well as in the middle and the final overs, to let go of such experience means they have probably not helped their team," Gavaskar further added.

Gavaskar also mentioned that RCB lacks proper spinners and death bowlers. "So, the bowling certainly has become a little weak because the spin options are also not quite there, with Hasaranga not there, and the death-over options, which you had with a Harshal Patel, are also not quite there," he said.

Alzarri Joseph has the best figures in the IPL till date, when he picked up 6-12 for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. In the IPL 2024 auction, he was bought by RCB for a whopping INR 11.50 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore finished sixth on the points table in IPL 2023. They are yet to win an IPL trophy.