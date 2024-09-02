'He is so good' - Caribbean youngster in awe of Virat Kohli's batting

Virat Kohli is among the finest ever to grace the game, for he has achieved newer peaks and ascended to the top of the world.

Virat Kohli is among the finest ever to grace the game, for he has achieved newer peaks and ascended to the top of the world. Be his game, his fitness or his attitude - he never compromises with anything and has always been on top of everything, which has helped him rise to fame over the years.

No wonder, several young budding cricketers idolise him and try to replicate what he has achieved in his international career. And it’s not limited to just Indian players; a lot of foreign ones have also expressed their admiration for the Indian great.

Along the same lines, Keacy Carty, the Caribbean batter, revealed he saw Virat Kohli bat before every game during his U-19 days. However, he couldn’t score runs consistently in the tournament.

"In U-19, I remember before every game, I would watch Virat Kohli bat, and I failed every game. So, going forward, I don't really try to look too much at the great because I feel he is so good. I could just try and better my game, and I know along the way, that would be good enough. I do feel I can be a consistent player in international cricket."

Keacy Carty slowly establishing himself as an international cricketer

Keacy Carty is gradually finding his feat as an international cricketer and has already made his debut in two longer formats - Tests and ODIs. He made his ODI debut against the Netherlands in 2022 in Amstelveen and has already played 20 games in this format and scored 578 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 68.48, including three fifties.

His Test debut came in the West Indies’ most recent series against South Africa at home and impressed in patches. He scored 116 runs in the series, averaging 29, with the best of 42.

Carty has shown immense capabilities early in his career and will grow further from here on. He should establish himself as an all-format batter in the coming times.

There is a lot of composure around his batting, which makes him an exciting talent. Further, he has confidence in his capabilities, which is so good for him and the team.

