[WATCH] Pakistan cricketer left in frenzy to avoid getting timed-out by Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib had made headlines last year during the ODI World Cup when he timed out Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews.

During the ongoing Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, a host team batter was left in pandemonium as he rushed to the crease in order to save himself from getting timed-out by Shakib Al Hasan.

The incident happened earlier today on Day 4 of the match as Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed left everyone in splits while coming out of the dugout.

The video showing Abrar rushing to the crease while Shakib Al Hasan laughed at the situation has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

Shakib made headlines last year during the ODI World Cup in India when he timed out Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews. This marked the first time in international cricket's 146-year history that a player was dismissed for taking more than two minutes to get ready at the crease.

Check the hilarious video below.

Pakistan on the cusp of another loss

Speaking about the match, Pakistan are in a precarious position and risks a second consecutive loss after their shocking defeat by 10 wickets in the first Test.

Pakistan gained a slim 12-run advantage in the first innings after bowling out Bangladesh for 262 runs. However, the Shan Masood-led side failed to build a significant total in their second innings, missing an opportunity to seize control of the match.

All-rounder Salman Agha stood out for Pakistan, finishing unbeaten with 47 runs from 71 deliveries, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 43 runs. Unfortunately, former captain Babar Azam, who has been facing a tough period lately, continued his poor run of form, being dismissed for just 11 runs by Nahid Rana during the morning session of the fourth day.

The home team could only post 172 runs in their second innings, leaving Bangladesh with a target of 185 runs to chase in the final innings. At stumps on Day 4, the Bangla Tigers are comfortably poised at 42/0.

