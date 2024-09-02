Ashwin names one Indian star he is not 'jealous' of

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up and revealed the name of one Indian player he isn't jealous of.

Although both the players mostly vie for the same bowling all-rounder's slot, especially in overseas Test matches, Ashwin revealed that he doesn't harbour any kind of negative sentiments towards it.

During a candid discussion with Vimal Kumar on a YouTube show titled "The Unfiltered & Unmissable Ashwin interview", Ashwin was questioned about whether he feels envious of his fellow player Ravindra Jadeja securing a position in the playing XI.

In Test matches played abroad, India typically selects only one spinner for the playing XI where Jadeja often gets the preference over Ashwin in these situations. Even when Ashwin was the top-ranked Test bowler globally, the team management has sometimes chosen to exclude him from the playing XI.

Ashwin stated, "It’s not Jadeja’s fault that I’m not playing. I don’t have the kind of jealousy where I would wish to keep him out just to play myself. The notion of jealousy is a conditioning we need to overcome."

Ashwin highlights the decisions aren't political

Ashwin also expressed that blaming politics for someone's exclusion wasn't appropriate. Instead, he emphasized that the priority should be on being transparent and focusing on self-improvement.

Ashwin and Jadeja will next be seen in action later this month in red-ball cricket when India takes on Bangladesh in a two-match WTC series. The first Test is slated to start on September 19 in Chennai.

India has a long Test scheduled lined up ahead. After the culmination of the IND vs BAN series, they will next host New Zealand for a three-match contest before travelling to Down Under for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

