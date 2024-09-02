LSG star churns out an all-round performance in CPL; scores 92 runs and takes two wickets

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star churned out a brilliant all-round performance during the 5th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings in St Kitts.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star churned out a brilliant all-round performance during the 5th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings in St Kitts. The player came in the first over to bat and got out in the final set but not before taking his team to a good first-innings total.

Kyle Mayers, the all-rounder of LSG, was absolutely brilliant and showed his utility with both bat and ball. Firstly, he scored 92 runs in 62 balls, including six boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 148.39, forming a vital partnership with Evin Lewis, who amassed a magnificent ton.

The duo stitched a record 199-run stand and helped St Kitts and Nevis Patriots get 201/3 in their allotted 20 overs. His partner, Lewis, accumulated 100 runs in 54 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries and nine maximums.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir includes himself but omits two big captains from all-time India ODI XI

Later, Mayers also snared two wickets, dismissing Johnson Charles and Ackeem Auguste to derail Saint Lucia Kings’ innings in the chase. Even though his team lost the match, he won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show.

St Lucia Kings defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets

Talking on the game, Kyle Mayers’ all-round performance was in vain, as St Lucia Kings overcame all the obstacles to win the contest. Batting first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got to a good 201/3, but their bowlers couldn’t apply pressure for long.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (68) and Tim Seifert (64) played marvellous knocks, whereas David Wiese (34) also came with a fine cameo to chase down the target comfortably. St Lucia Kings took only 17.2 overs to reach the goal and get their maiden win this season.

Telegram Group Join Now

Nevertheless, Kyle Mayers was magnificent in the game and sits second among the leading run-scorers. He has 137 runs at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 153.93 in three outings, including a fifty.

If the southpaw keeps performing similarly, his stocks will rise significantly in the IPL 2025 auction. A big amount for Mayers can’t be ruled out since he contributes with both bat and ball and has previously done well in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.