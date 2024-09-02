Gautam Gambhir includes himself but omits two big captains from all-time India ODI XI

Current India coach and former opener Gautam Gambhir recently named his all-time India ODI XI, however with some shocking exclusions, in a video shared on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel.

He named himself as one of the openers alongside his 2011 and 2007 World Cup partner, Virender Sehwag but there was no place for two of India's biggest skippers - Kapil Dev and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, the captain of India's ODI and Test teams, has delivered strong performances in all formats over the past decade and guided the Indian team to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Although Gambhir has frequently praised Rohit on public platforms, he chose to ignore him in this instance.

On the other hand, Kapil had led India to their first ever World Cup win and is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country.

ALSO READ: [Watch] LSG Trump Card pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss RCB Superstar in CPL 2024 Clash

Gambhir includes MS Dhoni, drops Jasprit Bumrah in his all-time ODI XI

The middle order featured the legendary trio of Dravid, Tendulkar, and Kohli, each of whom enjoyed remarkable careers, particularly in the 50-over format.

Gambhir's finishing lineup included all-rounder Yuvraj and wicketkeeper-captain MS Dhoni, both pivotal in different capacities.

The bowling attack comprised two specialist spinners, Kumble and Ashwin, along with two fast bowlers, Irfan and Zaheer. Additionally, part-time spinners Yuvraj and Sachin were also available for bowling duties.

Although leaving Rohit out of the squad is somewhat understandable, it was surprising that Gambhir didn’t include world-class pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It seems Gambhir opted for a playing XI filled with players from his own era with the Indian team, which may have influenced his decision to exclude Rohit and Bumrah.

Telegram Group Join Now

Gambhir’s all-time India XI: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube