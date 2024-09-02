[Watch] LSG Trump Card pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss RCB Superstar in CPL 2024 Clash

He was bought by LSG ahead of their maiden season in IPL 2022.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star gave an exemplary fielding display to dismiss a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024) match between St. Lucia Kings (SLK) and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP).

Bought by LSG ahead of their maiden season in IPL 2022, West Indies cricketer Kyle Mayers pulled off an incredible running catch to get the better of SLK skipper Faf du Plessis.

The incident happened on the fourth over of the chase as a fast delivery from Anrich Nortje was top-edged by the Proteas. Mayers dashed back and executed an impressive catch at wide mid-on, which thrilled not only the spectators but also the commentators on air.

Mayers' teammates rejoiced as SNP brought SLK down to 20/3 in 3.2 overs.

Check the video of the special effort from Kyle Mayers below.

Kyle Mayer's heroics go in vain

Speaking about the match, Mayers not only contributed with his fielding but scored a magnificent 62-ball 92, comprising six fours and seven sixes, to propel SNP to a formidable 200+ total.

The 31-year-old formed a formidable 199-run partnership with opener Evin Lewis, who remained unbeaten with a score of 100 from just 54 balls.

Despite Mayer's heroics, SLK won by five wickets, with 16 balls to spare.

After a shaky start at 24/4 in pursuit of 202, Sri Lankan and New Zealand internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tim Seifert mounted a crucial recovery for SLK by adding 103 runs for the fifth wicket in just 43 deliveries.

Both players scored over 60, with impressive strike rates of 194 and 237, setting the stage for veteran all-rounder David Wiese's late surge, who contributed an unbeaten 34 off 20 balls.

Mayers earned the Player of the Match award despite SNP's five-wicket defeat. This was his second Player of the Match award in the ongoing season, following his impactful 39 off 24 balls in the tournament opener against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

