CCTV footage shows Chris Lynn's humungous six in Vitality Blast land in neighbourhood house

England’s very own league in the shortest format of the game, T20 Blast, is currently in progress having commenced on May 25. Far away from the glory of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the action here has thrilled the local fans already. Some of the top T20 stars have participated in the tournament including Chris Lynn, who has lit up the competition with his antics already.

Lynn is featuring for Northamptonshire this season and played a match-winning innings for his side against Durham in the North Group game on Friday (May 27). He smashed 83 runs off just 46 deliveries with 4 fours and 8 sixes during his stay in the middle. Lynn is known to hit some humongous sixes.

And one of his maximums travelled out of the ground and hilariously landed in the neighbourhood house adjacent to the County Ground where the match was being played. The CCTV footage of the house also proved that the ball landed there and a girl picked it up and posed for a picture as well.

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bat first, Lynn and Ben Curran stitched a stunning 149 for the opening wicket in just 13.2 overs with the latter also slamming 71 off 43 balls with 12 fours and a six. On the back of their blitzkrieg, the Northants managed to post a mammoth total of 223 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, the Durham batters tried hard with their openers Graham Clark and Michael Jones adding 60 runs in just 4.1 overs. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Clark scored 54 off just 30 balls but their captain Ashton Turner getting retired hurt after scoring 21 off just 7 balls hurt them in the chase.

Though the rest of the batters tried their best, none could stick around for long which led to Durham only reaching 192 runs before getting bundled out and lost the game by 31 runs.