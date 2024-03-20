Universe boss bats for new LSG recruit to play in 2024 T20 World Cup

He became a sensation following his heroic display in the Australia tour to help West Indies register their first Test victory Down Under in 27 years.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will once again give young cricketers a chance to make their mark while the veterans will play to show why they are the best in the trade.

Notably, a recent Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recruit will hope to make the best use of the opportunity to increase his stocks.

Backing the youngster's cause, Universe Boss Chris Gayle has urged the West Indies selection committee to consider pace sensation Shamar Joseph for T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held later this year.

Shamar Joseph was secured by LSG for a price of INR 3 crore as a replacement for England quick Mark Wood.

Despite the 24-year-old having limited experience in T20 matches, having played only two games till now, Gayle believes that Joseph's thunderous bowling could play a pivotal role in their World Cup campaign.

Gayle was quoted as saying in an interview with Reuters, "He's strong, he should be in the squad. We already have Alzarri Joseph, so to have the two Josephs there will be great. Both might not play at the same time , but we would need him in this squad just in case anybody picks up an injury. It's a good headache to have for the selectors," Gayle who embarked the T20 World Cup trophy tour in New York."

Shamar Joseph became a sensation after helping West Indies end a 27-year wait

The young pacer became a sensation following his heroic display in the Australia tour to help West Indies register their first Test victory Down Under in 27 years.

He impressed with his magnificent display, filled with grit and unwavering determination in his debut Test series.

He was the find of the series by picking up 13 wickets and chipping in with some valuable runs with the bat as well.

Despite bowling with a broken toe, Joseph delivered an exceptional display at The Gabba, producing figures of 7-68, which played a major role in sealing West Indies' historic win.

