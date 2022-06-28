Cocaine-affected crowd behaviour a concern for ECB ahead of England vs India Test match

Influenced by alcohol and cocaine consumption, members of the crowd have misbehaved multiple times at sports grounds in UK.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have an off-field battle at hands in ensuring the safe organisation of the much-anticipated Edgbaston Test that pits the hosts against India for the summit clash for the Pataudi Trophy.

With India 2-1 up and eyeing their first Test series triumph in the UK after 15 years, the rescheduled fifth Test match in Birmingham, starting July 1, has been one of the most sought-after fixtures in the cricketing calendar.

But while fans continue to focus on the imminent on-field action and expect a riveting battle, the challenge for the ECB is to make all safe arrangements for the game as well as India's entire trip to England in July. And that challenge has multifold not only due to Covid-19 concerns but also the poor crowd behaviour in recent times in the UK, influenced by the inhale of cocaine amongst the spectators.

ECB concerned over crowd behaviour ahead of Birmingham Test

A report in the UK-based Sunday Times has said many ECB administrators and on-ground authorities are concerned by the misconduct of the members of the crowd at sporting venues in the country.

Many of these concerned authorities believe it's the opening up of stadiums and full crowds at grounds after a two-year pandemic gap that has led to some of the violent behaviour, a situation not helped by the rising alcohol and drug consumption at stadiums in the UK.

The ECB is wary of any incident that may put the players' security under threat in Birmingham, especially having seen multiple episodes of the same during the first four Tests of the India-England series last summer.

There were multiple instances of crowd intervention between the games, before Indian opener KL Rahul had bear and champagne corks thrown at him from a pavillion. That incident had gotten to the then Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was seen in anger telling Rahul to throw the corks back at those misbehaving.

England's official fan club the 'Barmy Army' is alert to the issue at hands as any instance of misbehaviour puts a dent to its image. The fan club had issue a statement, warning each of its members not to indulge in any such activity or risk having their membership revoked.