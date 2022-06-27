Watch: 41-year-old Frank Nsubuga from Uganda takes one of the best all-time running catches

The Uganda fielder ran backwards and across to complete one of the finest catches one will see.

The ageing cricketer made one of the toughest catches look easy, with his quick sprint and gather at the ball in Kampala.

ICC World Cup challenge league 2 witnessed an eye-catching piece of fielding, with Uganda cricketer Frank Nsubuga pulling off arguably the greatest running catch of all time.

Nsubuga took a one-handed stunner near the boundary ropes despite having to run-in at an awkward angle after Kenya right-hander Collins Obuya top-edged a delivery from Dinesh Nakrani.

Hoping to line up Nakrani over the in-field, Obuya was on the go when he had to check his stroke at the last minute, being done by a slower delivery. But by then it was too late, as he miscued the ball and skied it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket region.

Placed not far off the edge of the circle, Frank Nsubuga quickly sprinted towards the ball to his right and covered the ball despite the strange and difficult catching angle. He raised his one hand out slid across the outfield to complete his catch.

Frank Nsubuga's moment of glory

The catch took the fans present and the commentators present at the ground in Kampala by surprise, as they raved over the catch by Frank Nsubuga, while the cricketer himself rejoiced in his moment of great glory.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), too, recognised the catch for being one of the finest seen at a cricket ground and shared a clip of the same to enable as wider a reach to Nsubuga's incredible fielding act as possible.

One of the finest catches you will ever see 🤯



Uganda's Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action.



📺 Watch Challenge League, League 2 and the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H pic.twitter.com/lLZB8LxvY5 — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2022

Usually when a one-handed catch is seen near the ropes at a cricket ground, it is more of a sticker than a properly planned and executed piece of work from the fielder involved. But Nsubuga's catch had him running all the way from the short mid-wicket position to the square leg region in an awkward angle and yet completing the act so seamlessly.

It was truly one of the most amazing catches we have seen in the recent history of the game, which is some achievement in the T20 era where fielding standards have gone through to roof and it is difficult to pick one among the multiple exceptional fielding acts.