WATCH: Colin de Grandhomme's brainfade moment; gets run-out looking at umpire on an LBW shout

Colin de Grandhomme was out run-out following an LBW shout against him during the second-innings at Lord's.

Rather than resurrecting his ground at the batting end, Colin de Grandhomme was found out ball watching.

New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme had an untimely blip in his concentration as he got run-out standing outside the crease while looking at the on-field umpire following an LBW shout against England in the first Test at Lord's.

The strange run-out took place at the start of the critical Day 3 at the 'Home of Cricket'. Having just walked up to the crease, De Grandhomme had a major LBW shout from England pacer Stuart Broad turned down against him.

The ball hit the right-hander on the upper part of his front pad and went to the slip cordon, where an alert young Ollie Pope took his opportunity and caught the batter well outside his batting crease.

Colin de Grandhomme curiously kept looking towards the on-field umpire as the official went about assessing Broad's LBW appeal and even strolled out of his crease in momentum, not realising he is about to become a sitting duck to Pope's throw that directly hit the stumps.

Colin de Grandhomme's strange run-out at Lord's

While Colin de Grandhomme did ultimately make an attempt at putting his bat behind the popping crease and save his wicket, the throw from Pope was so accurate it was way too late for the batter to resurrect his ground.

It was a perfect brainfade on De Grandhomme's part to be ball watching for a crucial second or two, and let Pope do his thing against the stumps at the batting end.

WATCH: Krishna pandey Smashes 6 sixes in an over in Pondicherry T10 tournament

A replay of the same confirmed the batter was well short of his crease even as he did finally make an attempt to reassert his ground.

The run-out can be seen in a clip posted over Twitter by England Cricket from 0:13 seconds below.

It was a wicket thrown away to the opposition when New Zealand could ill-afford a breakthrough, having just lost centurion Daryl Mitchell in the third innings.

The first-ball wicket of Colin de Grandhomme brought New Zealand's capable lower-order batter Kyle Jamieson to the playing deck. But, having refound his mojo with the old ball on a fresh day, Broad ran past his defence, too, to leave the Kiwis reeling at 7 down with an insufficient second-innings lead of 242 runs.



