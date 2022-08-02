Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket Points Table: Rankings, Standings, Batting Stats, Bowling Stats, Most Runs and Most Wickets for CWG 2022 - Updated after Every Match

The Women's Cricket Event at Commonwealth games 2022 started on July 29, 2022, with the first match between India Women and Australia Women. The Australian side won by a narrow margin of three runs even though India fought hard and every single match in the tournamnet since then has been a spectacle.

A total of eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Australia, India, Pakistan and Barbados Women's team are part of Group A whereas England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka comprise Group B. Here, we shall take a look at the updated points table, latest standings and competition statistics throughout the course of the event.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket Points Table - Updated Rankings and Team Standings

Group A P W L D NRR Pts 1 Australia Women 2 2 0 0 2.832 4 2 India Women 2 1 1 0 1.520 2 3 Barbados Women 2 1 1 0 -1.794 2 4 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 -2.068 0

Group B P W L D NRR Pts 1 England Women 2 2 0 0 1.251 4 2 New Zealand Women 1 1 0 0 0.650 2 3 South Africa Women 2 0 2 0 -0.975 0 4 Sri Lanka Women 1 0 1 0 -1.050 0

Most Runs in Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket Event - CWG 2022 Batting Stats

Most Wickets in Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Cricket Event - CWG 2022 Bowling Stats

