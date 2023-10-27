'PCB=ICC' - Controversial DRS call enrages fans! Wickets missing bizarrely changed to umpire's call

The drama unfolded in the game between Pakistan and South Africa when Rassie van der Dussen was given out in the 19th over.

Pakistan were cock-a-hoop after the dismissal, but Dussen decided to challenge the decision and reviewed the call.

Pakistan are taking on South Africa in Chennai in what is a must-win encounter for the Pakistani team. Pakistan are coming on the back of three consecutive defeats and can’t afford any hiccups in the tournament now. Batting first, they posted 270 - thanks to the fighting fifties from Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (52).

While bowling, Pakistan are taking wickets at regular intervals in a moderate chase. Usama Mir, who came in as a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan, picked a massive wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, who has a fantastic record against Pakistan. He bowled a flatter delivery, and the ball hit Dussen’s front pad, and the umpire raised his finger.

Pakistan were cock-a-hoop after the dismissal, but Dussen decided to challenge the decision and reviewed the call. However, what followed stunned one and all. The ball-tracking showed a controversial result.

Controversial DRS call enrages viewers across social media

When the third umpire went on to check the hawkeye for the dismissal delivery, the results surprised everyone. Initially, the replay showed that the ball was missing the stumps and showed ‘missing’ on the hitting part. However, the replay reloaded immediately and showed the ‘umpire’s call’ on the hitting section.

The impact section was also the ‘umpire’s call’, so Rassie had to walk back. However, the batter couldn’t believe his luck. It was a controversial decision by the umpire and should have been given not out since the ball hit the front pad and clearly looked to be missing the leg stump.

DRS is second biggest fraud thing happened to Cricket, first is DLS method.pic.twitter.com/AGvtgjCRkQ https://t.co/atx2G2mORJ — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 27, 2023

However, the missing part shown initially might be a technical glitch and nothing else. That’s why the replay was reloaded immediately, and the outcome shown was right. It was the umpire’s call on the stumps and not missing.

However, the viewers have mixed thoughts about the reloading of the Hawkeye replay. While the Pakistani fans feel the decision was correct, a large section believes there is something fishy.

Here are the reactions:

ICC is working overtime for the India Vs Pakistan Semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/VzegKz0pzc — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 27, 2023

The van der Dussen dismissal - seemed to be not out, then out #PAKvSA #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/OunsYOOYSA — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 27, 2023

This needs some explanation. https://t.co/3PKQXoFyB9 — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 27, 2023

Jay Shah operating the hawkeye tonight to ensure an India-Pakistan final. pic.twitter.com/BBl3k2Alev — Manya (@CSKian716) October 27, 2023

DRS showed missing the first time for a split second. There is something fishy! pic.twitter.com/m9j0DTykUd — Zaid 🇿🇦 (@CFCZipy) October 27, 2023

Showed missing than they edited it to umpires call pic.twitter.com/5z95TlSmiC — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) October 27, 2023

DRS is fraud. First they showed as missing and then umpire's call.#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/jPcllenS2U — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 27, 2023

I think CSK management forgot to turn off fixed DRS after IPL 2023 😂😂#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/wuMQ88Mcwp — Aryan 45 🇮🇳 (@Iconic_Rohit) October 27, 2023

Wickets missing turned into an umpire's call.



Unlucky Rassie Van Der Dussen. pic.twitter.com/W8eRLByPO3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2023

ICC later clarified the issue and released a statement.

"In today’s match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed."

