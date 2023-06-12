WATCH: Arshdeep Singh makes his case for Test debut; picks up maiden wicket in County Championship

India's fast bowler Arshdeep Singh made his debut for the English county team Kent in a County Championship match against Surrey. In his first game, he secured a maiden wicket by dismissing Ben Foakes for just 3 runs. Employing an over-the-wicket bowling technique, Arshdeep managed to make the ball nip back and trapped Foakes plumb in front of the stumps.

Throughout the innings, Arshdeep bowled ten overs, conceding a mere 12 runs, which included four maidens. His consistent accuracy and movement posed constant challenges for the opposing batsmen.

Prior to the match, Singh revealed that it was India head coach Rahul Dravid, who encouraged him to join Kent. Additionally, Arshdeep shared his feelings upon joining the squad, stating that apart from some minor changes, it didn't feel much different from home and he eagerly anticipated getting straight into the action.

“Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home,” said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.

Back in March, Arshdeep Singh had signed a contract with Kent. In his career thus far, he has played 26 T20I matches, claiming 41 wickets at an average of 17.78. In 7 first-class games, he has taken 25 wickets.

“Why Kent? A lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this club and that he represented this club as well. I want to play because of that as well, he has inspired a lot of youngsters back home. This inspired me join Kent as well,” he added.

