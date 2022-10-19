Cricket fans left amused as top world cricketers tweet “woh aa rahe hai”

Cricket fans sense excitement after top world cricketers tweeted “woh aa rahe hai” (they are coming) on Wednesday, October 19.
 By CX Staff Writer Wed, 19 Oct 2022
Rario Cricket NFT

Cricket fans around the globe sense something exciting, with top international cricketers dropping an update on their respective social media handles. “Woh aa rahe hai” (they are coming), was the message dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, October 19, hinting at a major announcement to be made soon.

Cricket NFT Platform Rario was tagged in the tweets, suggesting a big announcement from the platform that has signed up some marquee cricketers. 

If you aren't on Rario yet or haven't heard of them yet, it's time you jumped on the bandwagon. The Rario Moment NFTs have been enabling cricket fans to win their most cherished moments from the game and add to a treasured collection. Now, through the all-new Player Card NFTs, users can win handsome rewards by contesting in the new Cricket Strategy Game.

Check out the Rario marketplace to buy player cards and win big in the Cricket Strategy Game that is live for the T20 World Cup and other major tournaments.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

From around the web