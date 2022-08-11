Rashid Khan signs up to play for Mumbai Indians franchise

Rashid Khan has been signed up by the Mumbai Indians owned MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) T20 League.

Faf du Plessis will be back with CSK at CSA T20 League

In a major signing, Mumbai Indians owned MI Cape Town team at the Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) T20 League, have acquired the services of star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, as reported by Cricbuzz.

The franchise confirmed of young South Africa star Dewald Brevis’ addition to the setup, while am Curran, Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada too, are learnt to have been signed by the franchise.

Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries, said, "For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater heights."

"I'm excited as we begin our journey in building ‘MI Cape Town’,”Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said.

“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy -- having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey.”

Mumbai Indians announce their first five signings for the MI Cape Town franchise and it'll blow your mind away.



RASHID KHAN

KAGISO RABADA

LIAM LIVINGSTONE

DEWALD BREVIS

SAM CURRAN#MumbaiIndians #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/e3jQTyoUs8 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) August 11, 2022



Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings, who have bought the Johannesburg franchise in the CSA T20 League, have signed Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis represented CSK in the IPL from 2011 to 2021, barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons wherein the team was suspended. The three-time IPL winner was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, and was named the full-time captain. Moeen Ali too, is reported to have roped in by CSK.

Furthermore, the Rajasthan Royals, with Paarl as their base, have retained their IPL star Jos Buttler, while Quinton de Kock will represent the Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban outfit.

Pretoria and Port Elizabeth teams, owned by Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, have retained their South African players Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram respectively.

The CSA T20 League released a list of 'marquee' players to feature in the competition on Wednesday, which includes 11 players from England and seven from South Africa. Here is the complete list:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis, Rilee Roussow, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje

West Indies: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Jaydon Seales, Jason Holder

England: Eoin Morgan, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali

New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham

Sri Lanka: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Niroshan Dickwella, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Vishwa Fernando

Ireland: Harry Tector

