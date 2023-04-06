Dale Steyn awarded with Honorary Life Membership at MCC

Dale Steyn is one of the best bowlers ever to feature for South Africa.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is known to reward Honorary Life Membership (HLM) to the world’s best cricketers. It is awarded to the world’s best cricketers around the globe for their immense work in cricket. The cricketers from both genders are bestowed with life membership.

MCC has announced a fresh list of players who have been presented with the membership today. The list contains players from the teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

Dale Steyn conferred with Honorary Life Membership at MCC

The former Proteas speedster, Dale Steyn, is also bestowed with the Honorary Life Membership at the MCC. Steyn, 39, is the only South African to feature in the elite roll of the players for 2023.

Dale Steyn is a well-deserving candidate for the membership. He was one of the best pacers of the last decade or so. Steyn achieved several milestones in every format while playing for rainbow nation.

In an international career that lasted 15 years, Dale Steyn has snared 439 wickets at an average of 22.95 in the Tests, 196 wickets at 25.96 and 64 scalps in the T20Is at an 18.36 average. He troubled the best of the batters and won several matches for South Africa on his own during his heydays. Had injuries not plagued his career, Steyn would have easily scalped many more wickets.

24 other Proteas players were given membership before, and Steyn now becomes the 25th player from the nation. In 2021, MCC included Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis and Morne Morkel from South Africa. For the record, Peter Pollock (1974) was the first-ever South African to be awarded a membership from South Africa.

It is a remarkable accomplishment for Dale Steyn. Steyn made a plethora of records to his name on the field, and this is another feather in his cap.