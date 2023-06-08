Danushka Gunathilaka to undergo trial for alleged rape in Australia

The Sri Lankan entered a not-guilty plea to the charge during a hearing at the Downing Center Local Court on Thursday

In a recent development, it has now been known that Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka is set to stand trial for charges of rape in relation to an alleged incident that reportedly occurred while he was in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup last year. Last month, three out of the four sexual assault allegations against the 32-year-old were dropped.

Consequently, Danushka Gunathilaka currently faces a single charge of engaging in sexual activity without consent. He entered a not-guilty plea to the remaining charge during a hearing at the Downing Center Local Court on Thursday.

According to the police, the batsman allegedly encountered a 29-year-old woman at Sydney's Opera Bar in November 2022 after connecting with her on Tinder. Subsequently, at her residence in Sydney's eastern suburbs, it is alleged that Danushka Gunathilaka sexually assaulted her without using any protection.

According to his attorney, Alen Sahinovic, the accusation against Danushka Gunathilaka pertains to the act of theft, specifically the removal of a condom during a consensual sexual encounter where the other party had consented only to protected sex with a condom.

Danushka Gunathilaka was allowed to use Whatsapp after altered release conditions in February

Reports indicate that Danushka Gunathilaka is seeking a modification of the conditions of his release, requesting a reduced requirement to report to the police three times per week instead of daily. Alen Sahinovic, the lawyer representing Danushka Gunathilaka, argued that his client's limited charges and clean criminal record make him eligible for bail with fewer restrictions.

In February, Danushka Gunathilaka's release conditions were altered to allow him to use the WhatsApp messaging app and venture outside during nighttime. Initially, after being granted bail in November 2022, he was prohibited from using Tinder and other social media platforms.

Magistrate Susan Horan is awaiting an updated fact sheet before making a decision on the application since there is still a “risk of failure to appear,” she says.

