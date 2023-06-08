This is the second time in two days that Rohit Sharma has opted for a funny approach while opting for DRS.

During Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final at The Oval, India skipper Rohit Sharma teased the umpires by signaling for the Decision Review System (DRS) in a unique fashion but not ultimately taking it. This is the second time in two days that Rohit Sharma has opted for a funny approach while opting for DRS. With the contest already being high-octane, Rohit's antics definitely provided some comic relief in the middle.

Earlier on Day 1, Rohit Sharma's unique way of indicating the DRS sign caught everyone's attention. Rohit made a distinctive gesture, calling for the DRS without directly consulting the on-field umpire. A video of this incident quickly went viral as the India skipper cleverly signaled the DRS behind his back, without even facing the umpire.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma teases umpires by nearly taking DRS in a unique fashion

Talking about the match, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami faced a barrage of blows from Travis Head and Steve Smith early in the day. However, their tactic of using short balls paid off when Siraj dismissed Head on 163 off 174 deliveries, thus breaking the significant partnership between the duo that had lasted for 285 runs off 408 balls.

Subsequently, Cameron Green entered the field and immediately struck a four on the first ball he faced. However, his innings was short-lived as he was soon dismissed by Shami. Despite Smith's growing dominance, he ultimately made a mistake and chopped on a delivery from Shardul Thakur, eventually departing and going back to the pavilion after a deft knock of 121 off 268 balls. These three crucial wickets allowed India to bounce back from their disappointments on Day 1 and the early stages of Day 2 as Australia now slowly inch closer to breaching the 400-run mark.

