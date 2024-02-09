Delhi Capitals batter makes century in comeback match

He returned to action after almost five months following a serious knee injury.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) batter has made a resounding comeback from injury, slamming a spectacular century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. Returning to action after almost five months following a knee injury, the top-order batter made an unbeaten 101 runs off 107 balls at lunch on Day 1 of the game between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh.

Prithvi Shaw suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup last year and subsequently went through a long rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Although there were reports of him missing the entire Ranji Trophy season, he was given a clearance by the BCCI’s medical staff at NCA and made it to Mumbai’s playing XI for the game against Chhattisgarh.

Shaw's form in the domestic season will decide the next course of action

Meanwhile, his form in the domestic season would determine the next course of action as he is not in the fray for national selectors. The right-handed batter last represented India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021 and was part of the squad for the home T20Is against New Zealand last year.

Not only the Ranji Trophy, but his performance for DC in IPL 2024 could give him an outside chance of playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, DC also retained him for the upcoming edition despite losing his place in the playing XI midway through last season after managing just 106 runs in eight innings.

Now with his incredible century, the batter has put all the doubts to rest and is looking ready to turn around his fortunes in the new season.

