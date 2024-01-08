Delhi Capitals youngster replaced as Ranji Trophy team's captain following heavy defeat

The decision came not long after Delhi suffered a heavy and shocking defeat to Puducherry in their opening Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match at home at the Feroz Shah Kotla

In a recent development, Delhi state team has removed their Delhi Capitals youngster as captain for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. The update came not long after they suffered a heavy and shocking defeat to Puducherry in their opening Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match at home at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Puducherry bowled Delhi out for 148 and 145 on their way to a nine-wicket win. Skipper Yash Dhull scored 2 and 23 in the match.

India's U19 World Cup-winning captain was brought on board by the Delhi Capitals during the TATA IPL 2022 auction. He made his debut in IPL 2023 but failed to replicate his domestic form, managing only 16 runs in the 4 appearances he made.

Dhull assumed the role of captain for the state team in December 2022 and marked his captaincy debut with a century. Since his first appearance in first-class cricket in February 2022, Dhull has accumulated 1185 runs in 17 matches, boasting an average of 43.88. However, his performance dipped in the last Ranji Trophy season, where he averaged only 27.

"Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI after

Delhi names experienced batter as new captain

Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12 after taking over the captaincy reins from Dhull.

Himmat, who is six years senior to Dhull at the age of 27, led Delhi to victory over Mumbai in Dhull's absence in the previous season. Across 22 first-class matches, Himmat has notched up 1174 runs with an average of 39.13, maintaining an impressive average of 45.25 in the last season.

Notably, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma, prominent fast bowlers for Delhi will not be accompanying the team to Jammu for their upcoming fixture against England Lions. It has been reported that Ishant Sharma will only be available for Delhi's home games.

ALSO READ: Fastest Hundreds in Ranji Trophy History: Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, and others | Top 5 List

Delhi, who have won the Ranji Trophy seven times, last lifted the trophy back in 2007-08.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.