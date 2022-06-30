Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 warm-up match 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DER vs IND warm-up T20 LIVE in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

India will play Derbyshire in the first of their two warm-up T20 games on Friday, July 1, ahead of their white-ball series against England.

Hardik Pandya will lead India.

India, under Hardik Pandya, will play Derbyshire in the first T20 warm-up game in Derby on Friday, July 1, hours after the Test team takes on England at Edgbaston. Hardik led India to a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland in Dublin, and India will have a similar squad for the first of two warm-ups.

The second warm-up will be played against Northamptonshire at the Northampton Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 3.

The two matches serve as a preparation for the three-match T20I series succeeding the Test. It also presents another chance for young guns to make their presence felt ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played later this year in Australia. Deepak Hooda was India's standout performer against Ireland with scores of 47* and 104, which fetched him the Player of the Series award, while Sanju Samson too, grabbed his chance with a 42-ball 72 in the decider. Speedster Umran Malik delivered a crucial final over in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday, after having bagged his maiden international wicket earlier.

Derbyshire vs India, 1st warm-up T20: Date, venue and time

India vs Derbyshire Falcons

When: Friday, July 1, 11:30 PM IST, 7 PM BST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

When and Where to watch Derbyshire vs India warm-up T20 live on TV?

The game will not be televised by any broadcaster.

Derbyshire vs India 1st T20 Warm-up Match Live streaming details

Live Streaming for the Derbyshire vs India T20 Warm-up match will be available on Derbyshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube Channel.

Derbyshire vs India 1st warm-up T20: Complete squads

India

Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Derbyshire

NA



