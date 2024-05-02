West Indies star slapped with a five-year ban for breaching anti-corruption codes on seven counts

He was provisionally suspended last year in May by the ICC on match-fixing charges.

In a recent development coming in, a West Indies star has been served with a severe five-year ban after being found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on seven counts.

Devon Thomas, the 34-year-old WIndies wicketkeeper-batter was provisionally suspended last year in May by the ICC on match-fixing charges. His current five-year ban has now been backdated, starting from the date when Thomas was provisionally suspended.

After declining to appear before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, Thomas eventually acknowledged his violations and agreed to the sentence by the ICC.

West Indies star slapped with a five-year ban

Confirming the developments, ICC released an official statement labelling the five-year ban as a "period of ineligibility," and also mentioned that the term has been backdated to 23 May 2023.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, was quoted as saying in the release, “Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions. He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues. “This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly.”

Thomas has featured in 34 matches for West Indies across formats, having made his debut in 2009. He last represented the Windies in December 2022.

He has featured in 21 one-day internationals (ODIs), 12 Twenty20s (T20Is) and one Test match for the Caribbean side.

He last played domestic cricket for Leeward Islands in March 2023.

