'Toughest thing we had to do' - Ajit Agarkar reveals why they dropped Rinku Singh from India's T20 World Cup squad

The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 was announced earlier this week. Today, skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference in Mumbai to shed light on the thought process behind the selections.

The most surprising decision was the omission of big-hitting talented finisher Rinku Singh from the main 15-man squad.

Rinku has already impressed in his limited performances in the India outfit. The 26-year-old batter had showcased his batting prowess and temperament as an explosive finisher for the team.

In just 15 T20I games, Rinku has scored 356 runs including two fifties, striking at a staggering rate of 176 and an astonishing average of 89.

Ajit Agarkar reveals reason for dropping Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup squad

Although Rinku is set to travel with the team as a reserve, Agarkar revealed what made the management snub the dynamic left-hander.

Speaking on Rinku Singh's snub, Agarkar revealed,

"It's the toughest thing we had to decide. It's not his fault, or it's not anything that he has done wrong. But we wanted as many options as possible in the squad. We felt that another extra bowling option in the squad would come in handy. Like Rohit said, we don't know much about the conditions yet. Tough on Rinku, but we can only pick 15 in the squad. But he is in the reserves, so that's how close he was."

Interestingly, India has decided to go with a spin-heavy attack with the squad comprising four spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Given the pitch conditions in the West Indies, the management felt the need for a diverse squad to maximise the options available to them.

