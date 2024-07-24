Dinesh Karthik reveals his favourite IPL team

The 39-year-old has plied his trade across six teams in the IPL.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently revealed his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit.

The 39-years-old, who has plied his trade across six teams in the IPL - Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders opened up on which franchise was his favourite.

Karthik wrote, "So basically, yeah RCB has been one of my favorite teams to play for! It's got a great fan following, that's the best part about playing for that team! They love you to bits, but if you don't do well, they'll come hard at you as well, which is something I'm okay with… and it's been a real fun time playing and representing RCB!"

Dinesh Karthik has enjoyed an illustrious IPL journey

Karthik played in the inaugural season of the IPL as wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Daredevils and was with the franchise till 2010 before joining Kings XI Punjab in 2011.

For the 2012 season, he joined Mumbai Indians and won the IPL title with them next year. 2013 was Dinesh's water-shed year as he smacked 510 runs from 19 innings in Mumbai's victorious campaign but unfortunately didn't get retained by the franchise.

The next three seasons witnessed a fluctuating pattern in Dinesh Karthik's IPL career. In 2014, Delhi acquired him for INR 10.5 crore, and in 2015, RCB secured his services for an astonishing INR 12.5 crore. By 2016, he found himself playing for a fourth different team in as many years with the newly formed Gujarat Lions.

However, 2018 marked a positive turn for the Tamil Nadu player as he was selected to captain KKR.

He rejoined RCB in IPL 2022 and went onto play his last IPL match in the franchise colours earlier this year in IPL 2024.



