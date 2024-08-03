Discarded Indian wicketkeeper set to play domestic cricket to make India return

One of the discarded Indian wicketkeeper-batter is ready to mark a comeback in the domestic circuit as he looks to return to the national fold again.

Ishan Kishan, the pocket dynamite, has reportedly confirmed to return for his state side, Jharkhand, and the player has confirmed his availability to JSCA for the upcoming domestic season. Cricbuzz has reported Kishan might also be considered for the leadership role, even though there’s no confirmation from anyone.

The national selectors and well-wishers advised him to take this route, and Kishan has agreed to rejoin his state side and feature in the upcoming home season. While the domestic tournaments start with the Duleep Trophy on September 5 in Anantapur, Kishan might not be selected for this four-day tournament, given he wasn’t considered for the national selection.

Players who perform heavily for their state sides in the domestic arena, especially in the red-ball tournaments, are generally preferred in such series. Kishan’s prolonged absence doesn’t fit the requirements, and he must feature in his state side consistently to get back into the selection criteria.

Ishan Kishan hasn’t played for India since November 2023

Ishan Kishan’s last international appearance came in a T20I against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023. He opted for a break from the South Africa tour due to mental fatigue and didn’t feature in any domestic tournament, either.

Consequently, he was not awarded a central contract by the BCCI since his continued absence didn’t sit well with the BCCI officials. Later, he returned to competitive cricket via IPL, featuring for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Even while preparing for IPL, Kishan opted to practice in a private academy in Baroda with Hardik Pandya, which further exacerbated his case. Even in IPL, Kishan’s performances weren’t as consistent as he would have liked.

From being considered in all formats to slipping out of the central contract, Kishan has seen it all in the last few months. However, he can stamp his authority again by performing in the domestic tournaments to find a place in the national setup.

