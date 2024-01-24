Discarded Indian batter set to go to County cricket

He decided to join the county for next season after failing to land any contract for IPL2024.

Discarded from the national team and after failing to land a contract for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a seasoned India batter has made the decision to join County Championship.

Karun Nair is set to rejoin Northamptonshire for seven County Championship fixtures in April and May. During the final three matches of the previous season, Northants enlisted Nair in an attempt to avoid relegation to Division Two and his brief stint proved successful. Nair posted scores of 78, 150, and 21 in his three innings, making him the primary target for Northants' head coach John Sadler in 2024.

Sadler said in a press release, "Not only did he score some incredible runs for us, his calmness, his temperament, and his hunger for more runs was superb. We are delighted to get him on board with us again and I'm sure he will be a super asset for us again this season."

Karun Nair will be replaced by another Indian star in the summer

The uncertainty surrounding Nair's availability for the early season was resolved in mid-December, as he did not secure any IPL commitments after going unsold at the mini-auction in Dubai. Consequently, he has committed to playing in the first seven games of the Championship season.

Later in the English summer, Nair will be replaced by compatriot Prithvi Shaw. Shaw, who had a fruitful stint with the club last year, is set to join Northamptonshire for the second half of the season in June, following his participation with Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

At 32, Nair, with a brief international career that included six Tests and two ODIs for India, notably scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in late 2016. He stands as one of two players, alongside Virender Sehwag, to achieve a triple century for India in Tests.

