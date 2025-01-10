News
Dewald Brevis SA202 2025 Mumbai Indians discarded
News
January 10, 2025 - 10:38 am

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Reignites Reputation Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 57 off 29 in SA20 2025 Match

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Dewald Brevis SA202 2025 Mumbai Indians discarded

In a dazzling display of power hitting, Dewald Brevis reignited his reputation with a blistering 57 off 29 balls for MI Cape Town in their SA20 2025 opener against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday.

Brevis, who had been released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 season, showcased his immense talent and potential, reminding the cricketing world of his capabilities. His innings was laced with six towering sixes, each a testament to his aggressive intent and impeccable timing.

Coming in at a crucial juncture, Brevis took charge of the innings, propelling MI Cape Town to a formidable total of 174/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The match began with MI Cape Town winning the toss and electing to bat. Openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton provided a steady start, but it was Brevis’s arrival at the crease that shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the visitors.

Also Read: Meet Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, the 18-Year-Old Wicketkeeping Prodigy That South Africa Are Set To Unleash Soon?

His aggressive approach unsettled the Sunrisers’ bowling attack, with bowlers like Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman bearing the brunt of his onslaught. Brevis’s ability to find the boundary with ease, especially against both pace and spin, was a highlight of his innings.

In response, Sunrisers Eastern Cape faltered under the pressure of a steep chase. Trent Boult struck early, removing key batsmen Zak Crawley and Tom Abell, which set the tone for MI Cape Town’s bowling dominance. The Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships, with only a few batsmen reaching double figures.

Delano Potgieter was the standout bowler, delivering a career-best performance with figures of 5 for 10, dismantling the Sunrisers’ middle and lower order. The hosts were eventually bundled out for a paltry 77 in just 15 overs, handing MI Cape Town a resounding 97-run victory.

Brevis’s performance is particularly noteworthy given his recent exclusion from the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming IPL season. He also went unsold in the auction as no other team showed interest in him.

His explosive innings not only shows his batting prowess but also serves as a statement to selectors and franchises worldwide. At just 21 years of age, Brevis has already drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greats, and this knock further cements his status as one of cricket’s brightest young talents.

The victory provides MI Cape Town with a perfect start to their SA20 2025 campaign, while the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will need to regroup quickly to defend their title. For Brevis, this innings could be a turning point, potentially opening doors for future opportunities in international leagues, including a possible return to the IPL.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on this prodigious talent to see if he can maintain such scintillating form and continue to light up the cricketing arena.

Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
MI Cape Town
Mumbai Indians
SA20 2025

