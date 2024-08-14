Former India pacer made head coach of Kenyan Cricket Team

He revealed his goal is to help Kenya qualify for the World Cup.

In a recent development coming in, a former India pacer has been appointed as the head coach of Kenya cricket team.

Dodda Ganesh, who played four Tests and an ODI for India in 1997, will now takeover the coaching responsibilities from Lameck Onyango at the helm.

Ganesh will however continue to be supported by Onyango, Joseph Angara, and Joseph Asichi on the coaching front.

Notably, Kenya has participated in five consecutive World Cups from 1996 to 2011, reaching the semi-finals of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

They also competed in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and took part in three editions of the Champions Trophy between 2000 and 2004. However, the African nation lost its ODI status after failing to qualify and finishing outside the top four in the 2014 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Dodda Ganesh reveals his priorities as coach of the Kenyan cricket team

The 51-year-old revealed that his main focus as the coach of Kenya's cricketing affairs will be to help the side qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking about his priorities, Dodda Ganesh said, "My first vision is to qualify for the World Cup. I've seen the dedication and hard work among the players. I'm not interested in the past, but I firmly believe that Kenyans possess the spirit of champions. I've been watching Kenyan cricket matches on YouTube, and I'm impressed with the talent I see. It's evident that the players are in good shape."

ALSO READ: Four senior absentees including Virat Kohli: Duleep Trophy squads announced after much furore

Ganesh’s first few assignments as head coach will include leading Kenya in matches against Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Denmark, and Jersey during the ICC Division 2 Challenge League in September, followed by the African T20 World Cup Qualifiers, slated for October.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube