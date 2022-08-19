Dubai Capitals Announce Squad for UAE's International League T20 (ILT20): Full List of Players for Delhi capitals' Sister Franchise in ILT20

The GMR company, which also shares ownership of Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League, has unveiled its Dubai Capitals lineup for UAE's International League T20. For the first edition, the GMR group has confirmed the acquisitions of West Indian power hitter Rovman Powell and Sri Lankan white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka. Along with them Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan, Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Dushmantha Chameera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka have also been signed.

In the IPL 2022 earlier this year, Powell played for Delhi Capitals. In his first ever IPL season, he scored 250 runs as a lower-order hitter in 14 games for the team, averaging 25 runs per game and striking at a rate of 149.70. All of the individuals that Dubai Capitals acquired had prior or active IPL experience, with the exception of Shanaka and Raza.

Dubai Capitals squad for UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) 2023

Here we are, Dubai Capitals' 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓼 𝓸𝓯 2023 🏏🎓



And not just that, Shri Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman of Dubai Capitals talks about the idea behind creating a new legacy... 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 😍

#ILT20 #DubaiCapitals #GMRGroup #GMRSports pic.twitter.com/kMbgTuNuuS — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) August 18, 2022



In the ILT20, each team will have 18 players, including two players from ICC Associate nations and four local UAE players. The Gulf Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, owned by the Knight Riders organization, and the MI Emirates have already revealed their ILT20 squads. 34 games will be played in the league, all of which will take place in the opulent cricket stadiums of Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The competition will take place between January 6 and February 12, 2023.

Dubai Capitals squad: Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Daniel Lawrence, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

Related Topics:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders announce UAE ILT20 Squad; Narine, Russell and Bairstow as marquee Signings

Full player list of Mumbai Indians franchise in UAE league: MI Emirates players for International League T20



