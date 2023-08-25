Sri Lanka get Dushmantha Chameera & Wanindu Hasaranga blow ahead of Asia Cup

Dushmantha Chameera is expected to miss the entire tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained during the LPL while Hasaranga sustained a thigh strain

Sri Lanka's prospects in the upcoming Asia Cup have been significantly impacted by the unavailability of key players according to ESPNCricinfo. Dushmantha Chameera is expected to miss the entire tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he was making a comeback after recovering from an ankle surgery. Despite his last notable ODI performance on June 7, Chameera was absent from their official matches of the ODI World Cup qualifier due to an injury incurred during the warm-up phase.

According to Mahinda Halangoda, the Sri Lanka team manager, Chameera's participation in the Asia Cup is doubtful and pending confirmation from subsequent medical reports. Similarly, Wanindu Hasaranga's presence in the XI for the group stage appears uncertain. Hasaranga, who missed the LPL final due to a thigh strain is unlikely to recover in time for Sri Lanka's matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup.

Furthermore, if Sri Lanka progresses beyond the group stage, Hasaranga's availability will hinge on his ability to play without risking further injury. Sri Lanka's cautious approach is fueled by their desire to ensure the availability of Hasaranga for the upcoming World Cup, a strategy also applicable to Chameera, their primary pace bowler.

Sri Lanka's problems run deep

The challenges deepen as Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando, both potential Asia Cup squad members have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under observation. Perera and Fernando contracted the virus, presumably during the latter stages of the LPL. Their inclusion in the team will depend on their recovery pace and subsequent negative test results.

The injury predicament is particularly severe for Sri Lanka as Hasaranga holds a pivotal role in their lineup, excelling in both wicket-taking and run-scoring aspects. While Chameera's absence has previously been managed with replacements like Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando, finding a suitable substitute for Hasaranga proves to be a more intricate challenge.

