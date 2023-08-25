KL Rahul shows no discomfort, practices match-scenario simulations ahead of India return

Rahul's batting session commenced with a thick outside edge to the third man but he swiftly settled into a comfortable rhythm

KL Rahul stepped onto the field to bat alongside Suryakumar Yadav at No.5 during India's morning session at the Platinum Oval in Alur earlier today. India opted to arrange their pairs according to the expected batting order. This strategy led to Kohli and Iyer following the opening duo of Rohit and Gill, forming the top-four sequence.

Rahul's batting session commenced with a thick outside edge that went to the third man. However, he swiftly settled into a comfortable rhythm, displaying no signs of unease against the seam-bowling combination of Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep. Throughout Rahul's innings, captain Rohit Sharma and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, closely observed his performance. Despite the absence of hurried runs between the wickets, Rahul exhibited decisiveness in his footwork and shot execution.

Notably, he elegantly flicked Shardul through midwicket on multiple occasions. When Axar Patel and Mayank Markande - the spinners took the ball, Rahul unveiled an expanded array of shots including proficient sweeps and a reverse sweep against the left-arm spinner.

Ishan Kishan engages in wicketkeeping drills; Rahul converses with head coach and batting coach

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan engaged in wicketkeeping drills with fielding coach T Dilip nearby as Rahul diligently continued his practice. The batting session concluded with Rahul conversing with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour, just before the lunch break.

Throughout the session, India's batting approach revolved around simulated match scenarios. The openers confronted pacers with the new ball, subsequently adapting to the challenge posed by the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli and Iyer confronted pace in the form of Mohammed Shami and Dayal with the fast bowlers occasionally delivering short-pitched deliveries to Iyer. Impressively, the right-handed batter displayed comfort in handling bouncers and showcased no signs of rustiness, despite making a comeback.

The training emphasized targeted practice against specific bowling styles, notably left-arm fast bowling (Dayal) and wrist spin (Chahar and Markande).

