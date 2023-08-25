"Don't give him a debut in World Cup" - Srikkanth makes explosive remark on upcoming India star

At the age of 20, the upcoming sensation raised numerous eyebrows when his selection in the Asia Cup 2023 squad came to light

At the age of 20, the upcoming India sensation raised numerous eyebrows when his selection in the Asia Cup 2023 squad came to light. His commendable composure on the international stage during the T20I series against the West Indies drew attention, although he is yet to mark his presence in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) format.

Following the transition away from Shikhar Dhawan, India finds itself with only one left-handed batter in the top seven, namely Ravindra Jadeja. The prospect of slotting Ishan Kishan into the middle order seems improbable, given his historical role as a backup opener. This viewpoint was emphasized by a former Indian selector who noted, "He is also a left-hander"

“Do not give Tilak Varma a debut in a big tournament (World Cup), play him in the ODI series before that,” told Krishnamachari Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure,” he added.

Tilak Varma has displayed impressive form ever since his foray

Varma's performance in the 2023 IPL for the Mumbai Indians proved noteworthy, particularly his ability to perform under pressure while batting lower in the order. Across 11 appearances, he amassed 343 runs, boasting an impressive average of 42.88 and a striking strike rate of 164.11. Even on the international stage, Varma exhibited his mettle amidst challenging circumstances during the recently concluded five-match T20I series against WI, setting himself apart from his fellow batters.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Babar Azam gets angry, Shaheen Afridi refutes handshake with Afghanistan players after controversy-marred encounter

Hailing from Hyderabad, Varma also boasts an admirable track record in domestic 50-over cricket. Having participated in 25 List A matches, he achieved a total of 1236 runs at an impressive average of 56.18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.