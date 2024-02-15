England misses promising DRS review as Rohit Sharma converts lifeline to century

The Three Lions failed to review a not-out lbw appeal against Rohit Sharma that replays suggested would have been overturned.

Rohit Sharma and Co will be eager to make a strong start as they lock horns with England in the third of the five-match Test series in Rajkot, starting today. Batting first, India were rocked early after reeling at 33 for 3.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma stepped up to register his 11th Test ton while establishing a formidable partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. However, while the partnership was brewing, the visitors missed a big opportunity to break the fourth-wicket stand on Day 1 in Rajkot.

The Three Lions failed to review a promising not-out lbw appeal against Rohit Sharma that replays suggested would have been overturned.

As the partnership between Rohit and Jadeja progressed, Rehan Ahmed was introduced into the attack late in the afternoon. Facing the third ball of Rehan’s second over, Rohit, who was on 87 at the time, attempted to sweep behind square but was struck on the pad. There were stifled appeals from Ben Foakes behind the stumps and Rehan, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena remained uninterested.

England misses DRS review as Rohit converts lifeline to century

No serious discussions took place among the England fielders to review the decision. At first glance, the ball appeared to be heading down leg and had pitched close to the line of off stump. There was also concern that the ball had brushed Rohit’s glove before hitting the pad.

However, replays showed that the ball had not conclusively hit the glove, with a very small spike appearing at a point where there was a gap between the ball and the glove. When ball-tracking was shown, it was proven that the ball was cannoning into the leg stump, with the three reds needed to overturn a not-out call all lit up.

ALSO READ: "Absolute bonkers": Ex-England spinner left stunned by Indian batting sensation's stats

Earlier in the morning session, Rohit got another reprieve when he was dropped at slip by Joe Root on 27.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.