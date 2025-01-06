Overseas T20 League Onboards Son of Iconic Bollywood Actor As Investor and Co-Owner

He has previously owned other sports franchises.

Son of iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in as an investor and part-owner in the newly established European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Abhishek Bachchan’s involvement is expected to attract the cricket frenzy from India, the world’s largest cricket market. Speaking after the development, Bachchan expressed his gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other stakeholders for their efforts in making the ETPL a reality.

“Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.”

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan has previously owned sports franchises, like the Jaipur Pink Panthers in India’s Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and co-owning Chennaiyin FC, a football team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

When will the ETPL be played?

The goal of ETPL is to revolutionize cricket in European nations like Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands and will offer players from these countries an international platform. It also provides them with the opportunity to play alongside and compete against some of the best cricketers globally.

The tournament recently received a major boost when it was officially recognized by the ICC. This recognition allows the league to recruit players from both ICC member nations and associate countries, enhancing its global stature.

The inaugural ETPL season is slated to take place from July 15 – August 3 this year, featuring teams based in Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

An official launch event is expected soon, during which franchise details, including team names, ownership structures, and player draft specifics will be revealed. With its goal of solidifying cricket’s growing presence in Europe, the ETPL is poised to become a landmark event for the sport in the region.

