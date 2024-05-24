'Glad for USA, but DAMN' - Ex-Mumbai Indians star and others react to USA's stunning series win over Bangladesh

USA caused one of the biggest upsets in international cricket by winning a T20I series over the Test-playing nation Bangladesh in Houston.

USA caused one of the biggest upsets in international cricket by winning a T20I series over the Test-playing nation Bangladesh in Houston. Last night, they got the better of Bangladesh by six runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series.

Batting first, USA could only post 144/6, which looked like a below-par total against a team like Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh were bundled on a mere 138 in 19.3 overs to hand a famous victory for USA, who have been on the rise as a cricketing nation.

USA Win the Thriller and Claim the Series Over Bangladesh! 🏏🇺🇸 Remarkable skill and determination shown in the series by the World Cup hosts to secure this historic win. 🎉🏆

.#USACricket #T20I #USAvsBAN #FanCode pic.twitter.com/FazXZeUjIi — FanCode (@FanCode) May 24, 2024

Ali Khan starred with the ball for USA, who were defending a low total, for he picked up three crucial wickets while conceding only 25 runs. Other bowlers were also frugal and picked wickets at regular intervals to not allow Bangladesh to get ahead in the chase.

Ali Khan won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling display and holding his nerves in the tense moments at the back end of the innings. This win will certainly give ample confidence to USA, who are the joint hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mitchell McClenaghan and others react to USA's stunning series win over Bangladesh

Following USA’s historic win over Bangladesh, Mitchell McClenaghan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his shock over such a massive upset. While he was happy with USA’s top efforts, McClenaghan was surprised with Bangladesh’s performance.

“Bro glad for USA BUT DAMN…. what’s going on?”

Bro 🤦‍♂️ glad for USA BUT DAMN…. what’s going on? https://t.co/0zIKBo6th9 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) May 23, 2024

Apart from Mitchell McClenaghan, Bangladeshi fans and other viewers also expressed their disappointment with Bangladesh’s abysmal performance in the first two T20Is. Several users also posted memes and trolled Bangladesh for losing a series to an Associate nation.

USA HAVE DONE IT!!! THEY HAVE WON THE SERIES. DARKEST DAY IN BANGLADESH CRICKET HISTORY.



There is no way to hide for this team anymore. pic.twitter.com/XpW5TF2Sds — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) May 23, 2024

Bangladesh lost the T20i series against mighty USA. pic.twitter.com/khjey7h5eW — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 23, 2024

Bangladesh cricket is beyond finished. They can't even win against USA. pic.twitter.com/il4P5T2Dx9 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 23, 2024

USA didn't play T20I in 2023. They played five WCQ games back in 2022. And they were considered significantly inferior to the Canadian side by the end of last year.



Come 2024, they swept Canada 4-0 and clinched a series against a full strength Bangladesh team. Yet to lose. pic.twitter.com/NDO8PiIYnf — Chetan (@Chetan__Anand) May 24, 2024

Before the start of the T20I series against Zimbabwe earlier in the month, Shakib made a bizarre statement, claiming the series against USA is not ideal for the preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. Now that Bangladesh have lost a series against USA, Shakib accepted it was a wake-up call for his team.

