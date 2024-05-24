'Neither I nor the BCCI have approached' - Jay Shah quashes reports about talks with former Australian players

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the head coach role of the Senior Men’s Cricket team, several names have popped up, claiming BCCI approached them to know their interest in such a massive role.

In the latest development, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has quashed reports claiming the approaches to former Australian players.

The names like Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), and Justin Langer, the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have been floating around social media platforms. As per some reports, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is also in contention.

Firstly, Ricky Ponting accepted that BCCI approached him to know his views and interests in coaching the Indian Cricket Team. However, he denied the offer due to excessive travelling and spending more time away from home.

Later, Justin Langer also backed away from applying for the role due to his talks with KL Rahul. Langer claimed Rahul told him about the pressure and politics in the Indian team, so he decided not to indulge in it.

Jay Shah quashes reports about approaching former Australian players

In the latest development, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has quashed reports claiming the approaches to former Australian players. Shah revealed no one offered them the roles and that coach selection is a “meticulous and thorough process”.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It's crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level."

Rahul Dravid’s tenure will end after the T20 World Cup 2024. Some reports claimed that Dravid had denied re-applying for the role again.

The deadline to submit applications is May 28. Following the deadline, the process of shortlisting and interviewing will be done to find an ideal candidate.

