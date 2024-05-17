BCCI approaches 2011 World Cup winner for India head coach role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the appointment of the new head coach of the senior men’s cricket team last week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the appointment of the new head coach of the senior men’s cricket team last week. The current head coach, Rahul Dravid’s tenure will end after the T20 World Cup 2024, leading to the invitations.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Dravid has informed the BCCI to end his contract after the remaining period. Earlier, Jay Shah stated Dravid can re-apply for the position if he wishes, but it’s unlikely to happen now.

The report also revealed that the BCCI approached the 2011 World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir, to get an idea of his interest in the role. Further discussions with Gambhir will take place following the conclusion of the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gambhir is acting as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have performed exceedingly well in the league stages of the IPL 2024, winning plenty of games and becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs. KKR are the table-toppers at the moment and likely to end the league stage as the No.1 side.

Gautam Gambhir pivotal in KKR’s immense success in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders have looked like a completely different unit in IPL 2024, and Gautam Gambhir has a massive role to play in this turnaround. Before the start of the season, Gambhir was appointed as KKR’s mentor, and the move has done wonders.

His involvement with the team might have tempted the BCCI officials to look at him in the post-Dravid era. He was a terrific leader and has done well in the coaching stint with IPL franchises.

Earlier, Gambhir acted as a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and helped them qualify for playoffs in both seasons before they crashed out in the Eliminator. While Gambhir has no prior experience coaching an international side, he has captained the Indian team in six ODIs, winning all of them.

Further, Gambhir also took KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. It will be interesting to see whether he accepts the job of coaching the Indian team.

