Justin Langer reveals this Indian star dissuaded him from taking up head coach role

The head coach's role will be across all three formats.

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) is currently on the lookout for India's next head coach with current coach Rahul Dravid's contract set to expire after the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Quite a few names have cropped up with former Australia and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer being one of them.

However, the Aussie seems to be dissuaded from the job and apparently, an Indian star had a role to play in the decision.

Langer cited that the time isn't right for him to take up the "awesome job".

He was quoted as saying according to ESPNCricinfo,

"I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there's pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that's] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess. It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment."

Former India opener frontrunner for India head coach job

The BCCI has announced that the head coach will oversee all three formats for a three-and-a-half-year stint, slated to start from July 2024 and continuing until December 2027.

Rahul Dravid, who began his two-year term following the 2021 T20 World Cup was originally set to conclude after the 2023 ODI World Cup in November but his tenure was extended till the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Gautam Gambhir, former India opener and current mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is currently the frontrunner for the position of India's head coach.

Reportedly, the BCCI has also reached out to former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene for the role.

