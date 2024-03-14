Former Sri Lankan cricketer suffers near-death car crash

According to reports, the cricketer's car collided with a lorry while visiting a local temple.

In a recent development coming in, a former Sri Lankan cricketer met with a gut-wrenching car crash in the Thirappane area of Anuradhapura, earlier today morning (March 14).

It is being reported that the cricketer's car collided with a speeding lorry near the 117-mile post area in Thirappane.

As per a report in the Newswire, Lahiru Thirimanne sustained minor injuries during the accident.

Thirimanne is currently a part of the Legend Cricket Trophy as a member of the New York Superstar Strikers team. Soon, in the aftermath of the incident, the Superstar Strikers issued a statement confirming Thirimanne's safety after he was involved in the near death accident while visiting a local temple.

Lahiru Thirimanne suffers near-death car crash

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation.

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time.

"We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," read the statement.

Having declared his international retirement on July 23, 2023, Thirimanne leaves behind an impressive cricketing legacy.

In his 44 Test matches, he amassed a total of 2088 runs, maintaining an average of 26.43. His contributions included three centuries and 10 half-centuries. Additionally, Thirimanne excelled in One Day Internationals (ODIs), accumulating 3194 runs across 127 matches. Within this format, he secured four centuries and 21 half-centuries, highlighting his prowess on the field.

