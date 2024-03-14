Ashwin reveals Indian batter who spoiled Tom Hartley's rhythm in the series

Ashwin dissected the reason and pointed out that it was mainly because of one Indian batter.

The Indian team absolutely dominated visitors England and their 'Bazball' tactic to outclass them 4-1 in the five-match IND vs ENG Test series. The Indian batters once again did not disappoint, leading the attack from the front while the bowlers, especially the spinners complemented brilliantly to turn the contest into a one-sided affair.

For England, young spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley did the trick on slow surfaces. However, as the series progressed, they lost steam and could not inflict as much pressure they had hoped for.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dissected the reason and pointed out that it was mainly because of an Indian batter who would spoil the rhythm.

Echoing on the same lines, Ashwin said in a video on his Youtube channel, "Hartley started the series well, then lost steam - Rohit Sharma was one of the big reason, his line was in middle & leg, Rohit changed his batting tactics & intent to score only on leg side, his rhythm was spoiled, he was 14 or 15 wickets at the end of Vizag Test then rest of series, he took 6 or 7 and ended with 21 wickets".

Ashwin climbs to the top of ICC rankings

Ashwin enjoyed a sublime series, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps while also reaching the landmark of 500 Test wickets.

Not only that, his stellar performance catapulted him to the apex of the latest ICC Test bowler rankings.

Recently, Ashwin had been pouring praises on the Indian skipper. Ashwin revealed that during his distress when he had to travel back home in between the Rajkot Test to visit his sick mother, Rohit made it his responsibility to ensure Ashwin's welfare.

